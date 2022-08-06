A 28-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center after being shot in the back early Saturday in West Seattle. His condition later Saturday was not known.

Just after 2 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department, a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near 42nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Hill Street, in the North Admiral neighborhood.

Police say the man told them he heard someone breaking into his car and went outside to investigate. He confronted the suspects, and the situation “escalated to a shooting,” according to the Seattle police online blotter.