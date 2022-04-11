Officers found a man with serious stab wounds and seized three rifles following reports of gunshots in a Chinatown International District encampment Monday morning, according to Seattle police.

Police received calls at around 10 a.m. about a man shooting a rifle near 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. Officers were not able to locate the man but found a 45-year-old man with stab wounds to his arm and torso.

Medics took the stabbing victim to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses told police the victim and the woman he lives with in the encampment were not getting along with another resident, who is suspected of stabbing the man.

The suspect, allegedly a woman in her 20s, fled up the Lane Street stairs leading to 12th Avenue South while someone else took a gun from the victim’s tent and fired shots at her, police said. The shooter put the gun back in the tent and fled.

Officers tried to search the victim’s tent for firearms, but the woman he lives with refused, biting one officer in the leg and scratching a second, according to police. Both officers were treated.

She was booked into King County Jail for third-degree assault, police said.

Police then served a search warrant and retrieved three rifles and multiple rounds of ammunition from the tent, police said.