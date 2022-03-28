A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot Monday afternoon in Ballard, according to Seattle police.

Police responded to the shooting near 14th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Leary Way at 4:55 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his abdomen, said Detective Valerie Carson, spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.

The suspect knew the victim, but their relationship remains unknown, Carson said. An altercation between the suspect and victim escalated, resulting in the suspect firing multiple rounds of gunfire, she said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Carson said.

Police are still investigating what caused the altercation, she said. The suspect fled on foot, witnesses told police, and remained at large shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers recovered video and ballistic evidence at the scene, according to a blotter post from the department.

No other details were immediately available.