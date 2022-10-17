A shooting near The Beacon Cinema in Columbia City left one man in critical condition Monday, according to Seattle police.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and was in critical condition Monday afternoon, according to Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg.

The shooting happened around noon in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Seattle police are investigating the case as a robbery, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a spokesperson for the department.

Police are looking for the suspect and ask people to avoid the area if possible.