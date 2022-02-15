King County prosecutors on Tuesday charged a California prison inmate for the 1994 shooting deaths of a woman and her young son, whose cold-case murder investigation slipped through the cracks for years despite promising DNA evidence that linked the suspected killer to their slayings 20 years ago.

Jerome F. Jones, 51, now serving a 56-year prison sentence for killing a man in California in 1995, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder for the homicides of Stacy Ann Falcon, 23, and Jacob Dewey, 3. Their bodies were found next to Falcon’s car on a secluded dead-end road in Renton in 1994.

Jones “bound Stacy Falcon-Dewey, beat her, orally raped her and likely shot her child to death in front of her before killing her,” according to the charging papers filed by Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Berliner. “The extraordinary violence and cruelty of these murders demonstrates the extreme danger he presents to society.”

Jones, who will be extradited to Washington, is set to be arraigned Feb. 28 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

During Falcon’s autopsy, oral swabs and fingernail clippings captured DNA from an unknown man. That evidence was preserved, and after advances in DNA science, was positively matched to Jones in 2002, charging papers say.

Still, even after that genetic evidence linked Jones to the homicides, and the lead Renton cold-case detective presented it and other evidence to prosecutors for charges, the case languished for years amid delays, oversight and other procedural hiccups.

The case became the subject of a 2019 Seattle Times series, “In the Dark,” which detailed how the case, despite seeming to be solved, instead was neglected for years. All the while, Vianne Falcon — the mother and grandmother of the victims — was never informed of the DNA link to Jones.

Falcon, now 74, who had spent years pressing authorities for answers about the case, first learned about Jones and his link to the crime scene when The Times examined the case in 2019.

On Tuesday, Falcon expressed relief at the charges against Jones.

“It’s about time. That’s what I want to say about it,” she said during a phone interview, noting that Jones had been seeking early parole.

“I’m really, really happy that they’re filing these charges before he had a chance to get released,” Falcon said. “Because if he got released, they never would’ve caught up with him.”

Since The Times’ series was published, Falcon has pressed prosecutors and police about the investigation and launched a letter-writing campaign to try to draw more attention to the case.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges Tuesday indicates that investigators have reexamined evidence and submitted it for further forensic testing and to confirm more links to Jones.

“ln December of 2021, investigators learned that semen was detected on the sleeve of the jacket worn by Jacob Dewey at the time of his murder,” according to the affidavit of Renton police Detective Tracie Jarratt.

From that, a DNA profile was developed and linked to Jones. The DNA recovered is “3.6 nonillion times” more likely to originate from Jones “than an unrelated individual selected at random from the U.S. population,” the affidavit states.

Since 1999, Jones has been serving a prison sentence in California for the 1995 murder of Gregory Hebdon, an Irvine, California, businessman and father of two young children.

Once known as “Roam Dog,” Jones has a long rap sheet steeped in gangs, drugs and violence dating back to his teenage years. He grew up near Compton and ran with the Crips street gang during the crack-cocaine explosion of the 1980s, garnering felony convictions and prison terms for separate incidents of attempted robbery and robbery.

His first conviction in Washington — for crack possession — came just after Christmas 1993. After Stacy Falcon and Jacob Dewey were killed 10 months later, Jones returned to California, where he murdered Hebdon in March 1995, the charging papers say.

“After that crime, Mr. Jones fled back to the Seattle area, where he was later arrested and held at the King County Jail,” according to charging papers. “While in custody, the defendant brutally assaulted a corrections officer.”

Jones was convicted of second-degree assault and served time in Washington prison before being extradited to California, where he was convicted of Hebdon’s murder.

He’s now being held at the Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, with an early possible parole date listed as March 2030, according to the California corrections website.

Police investigating the double murder in Washington worked the case for years, pursuing a number of promising leads that never panned out. But Jones had not even been on the radar as a suspect in the early years after the killings.

After the big break in the case linking him to the crime scene, Renton cold-case Detective Rick Cross and King County prosecutor Jeff Baird traveled to California to interview Jones in prison. They showed Jones a photo of Stacy Falcon, and he repeatedly denied knowing her.

Cross later followed up by interviewing people who confirmed that Jones had lived in 1993 and 1994 at the Kenton Ridge apartment complex, where Stacy was last seen alive picking up her son from a babysitter. In April 2004, Cross submitted the case for a charging decision.

“Everything had been done,” Cross, since retired, said during a 2019 interview. “It was pretty much gift-wrapped.”

Before filing charges, prosecutors requested a crime scene reconstruction from the state’s crime lab.

In a July 2004 email, Baird noted to forensic scientist Kim Duddy that the crime lab already had helped identify a suspect through a DNA match.

“This suspect is in custody and is not presently a danger to the public,” Baird wrote. “I would prefer to determine the appropriate charges in this case after you have had an opportunity to interpret the entire crime scene.”

But for whatever reason, that request slipped through the cracks and stayed out of sight for more than two years. Amid personnel changes, budget cuts and other issues, the case languished and charges were not filed — until Tuesday.

“If convicted of these charges, Mr. Jones will be required to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole,” the charging papers say.

Her voice trembling, Vianne Falcon said the charges brought her some relief.

“My kids, they’re finally going to get the justice,” she said. “It’s ridiculous it took this long. It’s because of [“In the Dark”] that I finally got results. I am 100% positive I would’ve never known about the DNA match. I would’ve been left in the dark until the day I died.”