A man was shot multiple times in an incident that did not appear to be random Tuesday night in Tukwila, according to police.

The man reportedly ran inside a nearby business after being shot in the 14000 block of Tukwila International Boulevard, Tukwila police said in a news release. Officers responded around 10:50 p.m. and applied a tourniquet and chest seal on the injured man who was still conscious.

Tukwila Fire Department medics provided additional aid and took the man to the hospital, police said. The extent of the man’s injuries is not known.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 206-241-2121 or email tips@tukwila.gov and reference case #21-6542.