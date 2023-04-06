A 46-year-old man has been arrested on investigation of homicide and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of a woman last seen nearly a week ago at a Seattle Mariners game, police say.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman, 58, was last seen March 31 at T-Mobile Park, where she took a smiling photograph with a male companion, according to a Seattle police blotter post. The online post asks for the public’s help finding Martinez-Cosman and does not indicate why investigators presume she was killed.

The blotter post says police have identified and interviewed the man pictured in the photo. It isn’t clear whether he’s the same man who was later arrested.

The man arrested in connection with Martinez-Cosman’s presumed death was booked into the King County Jail just after 4 a.m. Thursday, jail records show. Also booked on investigation of assault and theft, the man is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Martinez-Cosman is described as being 5-foot-9 and roughly 135 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.