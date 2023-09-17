Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a 70-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in Sodo shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The man was found shot in the industrial area near the intersection of Eighth Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street around 9:20 a.m., according to Seattle police. Officers provided aid, and the Seattle Fire Department took the patient to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to an SPD Blotter post, officers learned the man drove himself to Sodo. Police did not have details about where the shooting took place and had not identified any suspects by Sunday afternoon.

Gun Violence Reduction Unit Detectives are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact SPD’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.