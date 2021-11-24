Seattle police are investigating the homicide of a man found fatally shot inside a recreational vehicle in Sodo.

A person called 911 at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to report finding a friend dead inside an RV parked near South Forest Street and Occidental Avenue South, Detective Valerie Carson wrote in an item posted on the department’s online blotter. Officers arrived and found the 51-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound and medics declared him dead at the scene, the post says.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the violent crimes tip line, 206-233-5000.