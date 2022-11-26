A man was fatally shot near Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast in Everett on Friday night.

Everett police received a call for gunshots and a rollover accident near the intersection just after 7:40 p.m., according to a Police Department news release. When police arrived they located a vehicle on its side with one male, who had an apparent gunshot wound, trapped inside. He died at the scene.

Detectives do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, according to Everett police. No suspects have been identified and no one else was injured, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-8477.