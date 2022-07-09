Police found a man fatally shot man in downtown Renton early Saturday, they said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Renton Police Department officers responded to 911 calls about a shooting in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South, a news release from the department said.

Officers found the man there, unconscious and with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. Despite trauma care by officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The man was from Tacoma, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 425-430-7632 and reference case 22-7005.

There were 26 homicides in King County in the first quarter of 2022, up from 22 in 2021 and 14 in 2020.