A man was found early Saturday was with a fatal gunshot wound in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood, according to police.

Police responded at 4:45 a.m. to Lake Washington Boulevard South and Lake Park Drive South for reports of a person shot. Officers found a man in a car who had been shot, according to police. Police, then fire department medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle told them he had driven the victim to that spot, after the shooting elsewhere. Police did not release details on where the shooting might have occurred.

The investigation is affecting traffic, in particular, drivers heading to Seafair. Police advised around 7:30 a.m. that Colman Beach and the north entrance to Seafair via Lake Washington Boulevard would be closed for a couple hours, and that people should take alternate routes.

This was the second fatal shooting Seattle police reported Saturday morning. Just after 1 a.m., a man was fatally shot in the University District.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000