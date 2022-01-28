Seattle police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead in the Chinatown International District early Friday morning.

Patrol officers saw the man’s body on the ground at the entrance to Kobe Terrace Park on South Washington Street at 2:25 a.m, police said.

Officers began first aid and discovered the victim had been shot, police said.

Seattle Fire Department medics respondedand attempted lifesaving measures, police said, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Members of SPD’s crime scene investigation unit and homicide detectives responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.