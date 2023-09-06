A man was found shot to death Wednesday morning near North Seattle College, according to Seattle police.

Police received a 911 call about a body in the 9600 block of College Way North and found it in the area around 8 a.m. They determined the man was shot Tuesday, when a person called 911 around 10 a.m. to report a shooting in Haller Lake.

When officers arrived Tuesday in the 11600 block of Aurora Avenue North, they found evidence of a shooting but no victim. Witnesses told police a suspect left the shooting location in a gold Dodge Grand Caravan with another person who appeared to be unconscious, according to police.

Investigators identified and apprehended a 40-year-old suspect and his vehicle in Federal Way around 5 p.m. He was booked into King County Jail on counts of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The requested charges were later updated to investigation of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Classes at North Seattle College are not in session. The fall quarter begins Sept. 26.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.