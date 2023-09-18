A 41-year-old man in custody at the Issaquah City Jail was found dead on Saturday night, right before he was going to be released for medical treatment, according to police.

The Independent Force Investigative Team — King County is investigating the death, Issaquah police Chief Paula Schwan wrote in an email. Staff were preparing to release the man, who was booked into the jail on Friday, and had called Eastside Fire to take him to a medical facility. When staff opened the door to his cell, he was unresponsive, Schwan said. They administered lifesaving measures but could not revive the man.

The King County medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

This is the second death this year at the Issaquah jail. An incarcerated man died on June 9. A preliminary toxicology screen showed the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.