A man with head injuries and a gunshot wound was found dead in downtown Seattle early Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the 200 block of Alaskan Way South just after 3 a.m., the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Police found the 29-year-old man, and Seattle Fire also responded.

Two northbound lanes of Alaskan Way South are blocked between South Main and South Washington streets, the Seattle Department of Transportation said on Twitter shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Seattle homicide detectives are leading the investigation, according to SPD. Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

