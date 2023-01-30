A man was found dead in a burning tent at an encampment Monday morning, according to Seattle police.

Police and firefighters responded shortly after 11 a.m. to two fully engulfed tents in the encampment near the intersection of Alaskan Way South and South Dearborn Street.

While firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered the deceased man inside one of the tents.

Detectives are not investigating the death as a homicide at this time, according to Seattle police. Arson and Bomb Squad detectives are investigating.

The cause of the fire remained unknown Monday night, a Seattle Fire spokesperson said.