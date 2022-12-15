A man was found dead in an abandoned building on First Hill Wednesday night, according to Seattle police.

Police responded to the 600 block of Ninth Avenue after receiving a call at 7:48 p.m. from someone reporting a dead body, the department said in an online blotter post.

At the time, police did not find anything indicating the death was suspicious.

The King County Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death was a stab wound that police said was not visible at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.