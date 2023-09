Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was reported unresponsive Sunday morning on the sidewalk by John C. Little Sr. Park in the NewHolly neighborhood in Southeast Seattle.

Police said the man, approximately in his 20s to 30s, was found dead when officers responded shortly after 6 a.m.

Evidence of a shooting was collected at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.