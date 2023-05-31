Seattle police found a man dead in the Highland Park neighborhood Tuesday evening and are investigating his death as a homicide.

Homicide investigation underway at south Seattle encampment:https://t.co/B6Sg65f7qK https://t.co/Fw3DNc8Z5t — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) May 31, 2023

Officers responded to the 9200 block of Myers Way South around 8 p.m. after a body was found in an encampment, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Officers saw signs of trauma on the man, police said, but did not share details on the nature of his injuries.

It is unclear what relationship the victim, whose name was not released, had to the encampment. Police have not identified a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.