Seattle police found a man dead in the Highland Park neighborhood Tuesday evening and are investigating his death as a homicide.
Officers responded to the 9200 block of Myers Way South around 8 p.m. after a body was found in an encampment, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.
Officers saw signs of trauma on the man, police said, but did not share details on the nature of his injuries.
It is unclear what relationship the victim, whose name was not released, had to the encampment. Police have not identified a suspect.
Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.