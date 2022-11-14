A man was found dead Sunday in a Federal Way apartment complex after exchanging gunfire with police, the Federal Way Police Department confirmed Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Park At Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest, where they learned that a woman had been shot and had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

A man shot at police from inside an apartment, and two Federal Way police officers fired back, police said. It is not immediately clear if shots fired by the officers hit the man. When the man did not respond to officers talking to him, SWAT officers entered the apartment and found him unresponsive, police confirmed. Officers provided aid, but the man died at the scene.

No officers were injured. Two officers who fired guns will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is standard protocol.