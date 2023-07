A 52-year-old Lynnwood man was found dead in a parking lot Saturday, and the search for a suspect is ongoing, according to Lynnwood police.

The man was found outside an apartment complex in the 6600 block of 210th Street Southwest on Saturday night. Detectives determined he had been hit by a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 425-670-5633 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound 1-800-222-tips.