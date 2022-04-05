Lynnwood police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot at Daleway Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and multiple people seen fleeing the area near 64th Avenue West and 188 Street Southwest at about 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, a deceased man was found in the lot, along with several bullet casings, Lynnwood police said shortly after 3 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

The park is closed, as well as all north and southbound lanes of 64th Avenue West along the park, police said.

