A man who was shot and killed by Tacoma police Tuesday fired at officers first, according to an investigation team.

The officers responded to the 9400 block of South D Street shortly after 3 p.m. for a report that a 41-year-old man fired a gun in the area and struck two occupied homes multiple times. After arriving on the scene, Tacoma police officers called SWAT to assist with the suspect who was not cooperating with verbal de-escalation commands, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the suspect fired shots at the officers, who returned fire, according to the news release. The man was struck by return fire and died at the scene.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.