A man was killed during a carjacking in Edmonds on Wednesday night, according to police.

The man was fatally stabbed during a carjacking in a parking lot of a business complex in the 21900 block of Highway 99, the Edmonds Police Department said on Twitter.

The suspect left the scene in the man’s car. Seattle police found the car near Volunteer Park in Seattle on Thursday morning. The car was being recovered as evidence, police said.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s who was last seen wearing a gray beanie, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots, police said. He was last believed to be in the area of Volunteer Park, police said.

Police are warning people to not approach him and call 911 if they see him.