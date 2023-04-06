A man was fatally shot Wednesday night while intervening in an argument in Seattle’s Meadowbrook neighborhood, according to police.

Witnesses told investigators a man involved in the argument shot the man who intervened just before 9 p.m. on the 10700 block of 30th Avenue Northeast, the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

Seattle Fire Department medics aided the wounded man, who later died at Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Officers used a police dog in an unsuccessful attempt to find the suspect, according to police. No suspect had been identified or arrested by Thursday evening.

Police did not provide details about the argument or additional information about the shooting.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the man who was killed and provide an official cause and manner of death.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.