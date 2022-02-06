A man was fatally shot in Federal Way on Saturday night, the Federal Way Police Department reported this weekend.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Park 16 apartment complex in the 35700 block of 16th Avenue South, a few blocks north of Todd Beamer High School, according to Cmdr. Kurt E. Schwan, a spokesperson for the department.

“The incident is believed to have been a drive-by shooting,” Schwan said in an email Sunday night. “Officers are currently working on identifying suspect information, but none is available at this time.”

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they located a man in his 40s with apparent gunshot wounds, Schwan said.

“Officers immediately rendered aid until relieved by Fire and Medics, but the male died at the scene,” he added.