A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon near Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila, authorities say.

The man died in the 200 block of Strander Boulevard, the Tukwila Police Department said. The shooter immediately fled in a vehicle, police said, and officers were not able to locate them.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Detectives were in the area investigating around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.