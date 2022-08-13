A man was shot and killed near Cal Anderson Park in Seattle early Saturday, and police are seeking more information.

At 12:33 a.m., according to the Seattle Police Department, 911 callers reported hearing gunshots near the basketball courts of the Capitol Hill park. Police found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Several people performed first aid, according to police. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics also tried life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

Seattle police on Twitter reported two other shootings early Saturday:

Shortly before the Capitol Hill shooting, police responded to a shooting near Occidental Avenue South and Edgar Martinez Drive South. They said a female had been wounded in the leg.

Officers were at the scene of a shooting, police said, a bit after 3:30 a.m., at Third Avenue and South Main Street, in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. At that time, police said they knew of one victim. No information was given on that person’s condition.