Renton police are investigating the Wednesday evening death of a man near Gene Coulon Park.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Houser Way North around 9:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting.

Bystanders had heard several people arguing before shots were fired, KOMO News reported.

Police did not immediately release information about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting. The name of the victim will be released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.