AUBURN — Police were searching for clues and a suspect after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Investigators were called to the park, at 405 E. St. N.E., about 6:15 p.m. for a report of gunfire, a police spokesperson said.

When police arrived, they found a man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds, KOMO-TV reported.

Paramedics tried to revive the man but he died at the park. It was not clear if the victim knew the person who shot him or what led to the gunfire. No other injuries were reported.