A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s University District early Saturday, police reported.

Police responded just after 1 a.m. to the area of Northeast 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue Northeast for reports of a shooting, according to the Seattle Police Department. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He is estimated to be around 30 years old, according to police.

Officers performed first aid, as did Seattle Fire Department medics, but the man died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.