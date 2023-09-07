A man was fatally shot in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood early Thursday, according to police.

Officers arrived near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street around 1:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Seattle Fire Department responders attempted lifesaving measures, police said, but the man died.

Police said it was not clear what led to the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

This shooting follows a fatal Wednesday morning shooting in Northgate, a death in NewHolly on Sunday — where police collected evidence of a shooting — and a fatal shooting on Third Avenue last Thursday.