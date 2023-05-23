A man was fatally shot in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to reports of shooting near Olga Park. Police arrived and found a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound near the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Ravenna Boulevard, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Police provided aid until Seattle Fire arrived and took over medical care. The man died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.