A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown International District, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers tried to aid the man, but he died at the scene.

Detective Valerie Carson, a police spokesperson, said investigators don’t know what led to the shooting. Police have not made any arrests, she said.

Investigators were processing the scene later Thursday afternoon. They ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.