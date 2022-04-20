Seattle police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old in the Chinatown International District early Wednesday.

Police were called to a report of a shooting at Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street at 12:28 a.m. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Witnesses said the shooting followed an altercation among several people, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post.

Homicide detectives and members of the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.