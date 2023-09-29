Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man Thursday evening in Seattle’s Central District.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Union Street, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. Despite lifesaving efforts, the male died at the scene, police said.

It is not known what led up to the shooting, police said, and the suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.