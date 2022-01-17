Seattle police arrested a suspect who was fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting in the Central District Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 7:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. They found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police and fire crews tried life-saving measures, according to the Seattle Police Department, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other officers who arrived on the scene spotted a vehicle fleeing, and chased the suspect for several blocks until he crashed near 19th Avenue and East Cherry Street. Officers arrested him there.

According to witnesses, the suspect was “involved in a disturbance” with the victim before the shooting, police said. The shooting is under investigation.