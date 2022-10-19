A man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in the Central District, Seattle police said.

Witnesses reported gunfire near East Union Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way just after 6:30 p.m., the police said in a blotter post. Other callers reported seeing a possible gunman fleeing the area, police said.

Arriving officers aided the wounded man until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No information was provided on what led to the shooting.