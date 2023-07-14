A man was fatally shot in North Seattle’s Bitter Lake neighborhood Thursday night, according to Seattle police.

Officers arrived at the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue North just after 9:30 p.m. and found a man, 29, who appeared to have been shot multiple times, the department said in an online blotter post.

Police provided aid until Seattle fire arrived and took over medical care. The man died at the scene, police said.

What led up to the shooting is unknown, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.