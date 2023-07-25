A man was fatally shot Monday evening in a Safeway parking lot in Des Moines, according to police.

Des Moines Police Department responded at 5:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 21401 Pacific Highway South.

Officers found a man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police provided aid until South King Fire & Rescue medics arrived and took over care, but the man died.

After contacting witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, officers learned that there was also a woman in the vehicle. The woman was not injured, police said.

Police said they learned that another vehicle had arrived in the parking lot with two people inside, who both got out and began shooting at the man. The two people got back into their vehicle and left.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.