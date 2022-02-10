A 38-year-old man was killed by two men who broke into a Pierce County home early Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s mother called 911 at 12:38 a.m. and said two men had broken into the apartment at 10th Avenue Court East and 76th Street Court East in Midland, south of Tacoma, and shot her son, said Sgt. Darren Moss Jr.

The man died at the scene, Moss said.

The man’s mother and his baby were inside the home but were not injured, police said.

The suspects remain at large.