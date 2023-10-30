A man was shot and killed in front of the Newcastle library early Monday, according to police.

At 2:27 a.m., Newcastle Police Department officers and deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about gunshots heard in the 12900 block of Newcastle Way, said Eric White, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Law enforcement determined that the shooting was part of a domestic violence incident involving a 23-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, White said.

The man died at the scene.

Law enforcement took the woman into custody.