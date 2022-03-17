A man was fatally shot in the back Thursday afternoon in the Chinatown International District, according to Seattle police.

Officers responded to a homeless encampment in the 1000 block of South Dearborn Street after witnesses called police around 2:15 p.m. to say someone had been shot, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. Police spokesperson Det. Patrick Michaud said Thursday night police didn’t know if the man was shot in the encampment, but officers found the victim there.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he died, according to the post.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

Other details were not immediately available.