The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man who was fatally shot in Auburn on Thursday morning.

Brian Frey died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Auburn police responded to a report of gunfire near the Auburn Golf Course in the 29600 block of Green River Road Southeast just before 10 a.m. Officers found a man lying in Green River Road, according to a news release posted Thursday on the department’s Facebook page. The man died at the scene. At the time, police did not have any information about the shooter.