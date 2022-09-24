Authorities identified the man who was shot Thursday by a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy in the Lower Valley.

An autopsy will be performed on Amado Ramos, 36, of Wapato, on Monday in Cowlitz County, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday.

Ramos was shot in a cornfield near the 500 block of North McKinley Road early Thursday, after the Sheriff’s Office says he fled from a sheriff’s deputy in the area of Becker and McDonald roads around 2:25 a.m.

During the pursuit, Ramos’ vehicle went off U.S. Highway 97 about 5 miles north of Toppenish and he ran into the cornfield, according to Selah police Chief Dan Christman, who heads the Yakima County Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting.

Christman said the man “took action” that prompted the deputy to open fire on him. Christman did not elaborate.

The deputy and Washington State Patrol troopers pulled Ramos out of the field to a waiting ambulance, where first-aid efforts were unsuccessful, Christman said. Ramos died at the scene.

The investigations unit consists of officers from various agencies who investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, is on paid administrative leave per policy, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Christman said the Sheriff’s Office will conduct its own administrative review.