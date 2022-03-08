The man killed by Seattle police Saturday night crashed his truck into a garage at the downtown federal building, then got out, carrying a rifle, and began firing seemingly at random before he was shot by multiple officers, according to body camera and video security footage released by police Tuesday.

When police arrive, the man, dressed in coveralls, appears to be lying on his back, on the ground, with the gun at his side. Multiple officers surround him, both on street level and from a staircase above. They repeatedly identify themselves as Seattle police and there are multiple calls to “drop your weapon” and “don’t do it.”

“You want me to Taze him, I can get him from here?” one officer says.

“No, you can’t get him from here,” another responds.

“He’s trying to shoot himself in the head now,” one officer says.

But the man then stands up and begins moving toward officers with, it appears, the gun still in hand. He is then hit by a barrage of shots.

The Police Department’s Force Investigations Team, which responds to all shootings by police officers, is investigating the shooting, police said



Warning: This video includes graphic and disturbing imagery.