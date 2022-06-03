A California man fatally shot by police Wednesday in Kent was wanted on suspicion of killing his ex-girlfriend in January, prosecutors say.

Marshall Curtis Jones III was charged last week with first-degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Alexis Gabe of Oakley, California, a city of 43,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area. Jones, a 27-year-old resident of the neighboring city of Antioch, admitted to police there that Gabe, 24, had visited him on Jan. 26, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

He was the last person known to have seen her alive.

Members of Gabe’s family found her unlocked car the next day with the keys inside, the district attorney’s office said. Her remains have not been located.

Initially investigated as a missing-person case, Antioch and Oakley police soon focused on Jones as a homicide suspect based on video surveillance footage, DNA evidence and cellphone data, according to the district attorney’s office.

At some point, Jones fled to Kent, where he had been staying with a friend, said Ted Asregadoo, a spokesperson for the district attorney.

Advertising

After coordinating with police in California, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday went to an apartment in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent to arrest Jones, according to the Seattle Police Department. When task force members knocked on the door and identified themselves as law enforcement officers, Jones charged at them with a knife, according to the department’s online blotter.

A Seattle police detective, Snohomish County sheriff’s detective and deputy U.S. Marshal fired at Jones, who died at the scene, the blotter post says. The law enforcement officers have not yet been publicly identified.

The task force is led by the U.S. Marshals Service and comprises 27 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The fatal shooting is being investigated by the Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigation Team.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jones died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Homicide is not a legal determination and simply means a person or people intentionally caused someone’s death.

“It’s extra tragic because it seemed like Jones was the only one” who knew the location of Gabe’s remains, Asregadoo said.

Jones and Gabe had been together for three years before breaking up in November, but they still occasionally saw each other, according to the district attorney’s office.

“We didn’t want him dead,” Gabe’s father, Gwyn Gabe, said Thursday, according to a report by The Mercury News. “We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins. We wanted to meet with him face-to-face and ask, ‘Why?’ Ask him, ‘Where is Alexis?'”