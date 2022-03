Officers found a man dead with gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Southcenter Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Another man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, police said. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m., according to police. No suspect was found.

Officers and detectives will be in the area for the next several hours to process evidence.

This story will be updated.

Officers are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 3600 blk Southcenter Blvd that occurred at approximately 3:20PM. One individual has been located in the vicinity with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. No suspect has been located at this time. pic.twitter.com/gXATDG0ZP0 — Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) March 24, 2022